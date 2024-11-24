No Super50 Cup winners after finalists forfeit rain-affected title contest

In an extraordinary conclusion to the Super50 Cup one-day tournament in the West Indies, the finalists - Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions - decided not to turn up for the toss and forfeit the final in Tarouba instead.

This came after heavy spells of rain reduced the match to a 20-overs-a-side contest. As a result of the teams' no-show, the trophy went unawarded.

The game was scheduled to start at 1pm local time on Saturday but, as the tournament organisers explained in a statement, "scattered showers began at the ground around midday, forcing the first indefinite delay to the start of proceedings".

Elaborating on the sequence of events, the statement said: "Match referee Reon King , in conjunction with the umpiring team, informed both teams that the latest possible start time was 6.17pm, at which point the game would be played as a 20-overs-a-side contest. However, around 5.45pm, the officiating team determined that the game could proceed at the latest possible start time of 6.17pm. They informed the players of this and that the toss would be conducted at 6pm.

"Despite assurances from the umpires and match referee that the conditions were safe for play, both captains failed to be present for the toss, allowing time to elapse past the latest starting point. As a result, both teams failed to take the field, effectively refusing to play. This resulted in a double forfeit, with no champion being declared."