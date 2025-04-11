MS Dhoni lbw stirs up debate: Edge or no edge?

Dhoni was given out on the field by umpire Chris Gaffaney
when the delivery from Narine turned into the batter after pitching outside off and hit him on the front pad in front of the stumps. Dhoni reviewed it immediately and the third umpire Vinod Seshan
took some time before reaching his decision.
In the replays that were shown on broadcast, there was a murmur on UltraEdge when the ball passed the inside edge, but it wasn't a sharp spike, which usually indicates a thick edge. Seshan went through multiple split-screen replays, with the front-on angle next to a square-leg angle. Seshan was checking if there was a gap between bat and pad, and finally said, "yes, satisfied. It's not bat. No bat involved, going to ball-tracking when ready, please." The ball-tracking projection then showed the ball going on to hit leg stump, which meant the on-field decision was upheld.
While Dhoni did not show any visible disgruntlement at the decision, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
came out on to the field, with a strategic timeout taken after the dismissal. Fleming often walks out during timeouts, but on this occasion he spent some time speaking with umpire Gaffaney.
"Listening to the directions of the DRS (third) umpire, he seemed very very under-confident," former Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Sanjay Bangar said during the innings break, on ESPNcricinfo's show TimeOut. "He wasn't really sure because when he was wanting to see the ball at a particular time, he was saying 'forward' when he wanted to get it back. So clearly he was also under a little bit of indecisiveness, if that's the right word. But there was something on the UltraEdge, it did pick up something."