MS Dhoni lbw stirs up debate: Edge or no edge?

In the replays that were shown on broadcast, there was a murmur on UltraEdge when the ball passed the inside edge, but it wasn't a sharp spike, which usually indicates a thick edge. Seshan went through multiple split-screen replays, with the front-on angle next to a square-leg angle. Seshan was checking if there was a gap between bat and pad, and finally said, "yes, satisfied. It's not bat. No bat involved, going to ball-tracking when ready, please." The ball-tracking projection then showed the ball going on to hit leg stump, which meant the on-field decision was upheld.

"Listening to the directions of the DRS (third) umpire, he seemed very very under-confident," former Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Sanjay Bangar said during the innings break, on ESPNcricinfo's show TimeOut. "He wasn't really sure because when he was wanting to see the ball at a particular time, he was saying 'forward' when he wanted to get it back. So clearly he was also under a little bit of indecisiveness, if that's the right word. But there was something on the UltraEdge, it did pick up something."