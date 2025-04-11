Matches (13)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (4)
POR W vs NOR Women (1)
POR vs NOR (1)
NAM Women vs UGA Women (1)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)

CSK vs KKR, 25th Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Chennai, April 11, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Gaikwad
10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 132.3 SR
R Ravindra
8 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 140.96 SR
VR Iyer
10 M • 260 Runs • 52 Avg • 173.33 SR
SP Narine
9 M • 189 Runs • 23.63 Avg • 178.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.75 Econ • 10.9 SR
KK Ahmed
5 M • 10 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 12 SR
CV Varun
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 13.71 SR
Harshit Rana
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 13.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
KKR
Player
Role
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Vansh Bedi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
MS Dhoni 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days11 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT54181.413
DC33061.257
RCB43161.015
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
KKR5234-0.056
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK5142-0.889
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table