CSK vs KKR, 25th Match at Chennai, IPL, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Chennai, April 11, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CSK
W
L
L
L
L
KKR
L
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSK10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 132.3 SR
CSK8 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 140.96 SR
KKR10 M • 260 Runs • 52 Avg • 173.33 SR
KKR9 M • 189 Runs • 23.63 Avg • 178.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CSK6 M • 11 Wkts • 8.75 Econ • 10.9 SR
CSK5 M • 10 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 12 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 13.71 SR
KKR9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 13.92 SR
Squad
CSK
KKR
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|11 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
