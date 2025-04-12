Hussey: 'We're certainly not putting the white flag up just yet'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are deeply hurt after losing five games in a row for the first time in an IPL season, but they are "not putting the white flag up" just yet. This was their batting coach Michael Hussey 's immediate reaction after CSK were blown away by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk on Friday

"Well, this one hurts a lot. I mean, it really does," Hussey said at his post-match press conference. "The players are hurting, and the support staff are hurting. And as I said earlier, the fans, I'm sure, are hurting with this one as well. This is a time where you really find out who are your true supporters.

"We're certainly not putting the white flag up just yet. You only have to get in to scrape into that fourth [and final playoffs] place. And in a big, long tournament like the IPL, it is about momentum. Now, certainly the momentum is not with us at the moment whatsoever. We haven't been playing good cricket consistently. We definitely acknowledge that, put our hands up, and say that that is fact at the moment. But that's not to say things can't turn around and can't turn around quickly."

Before Friday, CSK had never lost three successive games in Chennai as well in an IPL season, but Hussey has backed their leaders to navigate the team through the unfamiliar terrain.

'The guys will be really hurting from this and will want to turn it around for the fans as much for the dressing room and for each other' • Associated Press

"I just know Stephen Fleming, obviously, he is a great coach," Hussey said. "He will really, and MS Dhoni… he's been a great captain for a long time as well. Ruturaj [Gaikwad] is still going to be around the team.

"I think they'll really try and bring this team as tight and as close together. They will make sure there's no fractures, make sure we're still sticking tight because I'm sure we're going to cop plenty of criticism from the outside and look, we deserve it. We haven't performed as well as we would have liked so far in the tournament. But from an inside, internal side of things, we've got to stick really tight."

CSK have cycled through 18 players this season, including all seven of their overseas players, but are still searching for a winning combination. On Friday, they hit a new low by struggling to 103 for 9 in 20 overs, their lowest IPL total at Chepauk . Even before KKR began their chase, parts of the stadium began to empty out. Hussey hopes CSK can change the mood of the fans and give them some joy.

"The fans we have for the Chennai Super Kings have been absolutely phenomenal ever since day one, really," Hussey said. "We hope they continue to keep turning out and supporting us. And I know the guys will be really hurting from this and will want to turn it around for the fans as much for the dressing room and for each other as well, but more for the fans. Because they have stuck tight with us for a lot of the good times. And we hope they stick with us now when things haven't quite gone to plan just yet."

Michael Hussey on CSK's ageing core group: 'I don't necessarily agree that they're beyond their best' • BCCI

Hussey disagreed with the suggestion that some of CSK's Indian players are past their prime, and hoped to bring the best out of them in the upcoming games. He pointed out that a number of players had previously enjoyed late-career T20 revivals at CSK.

"I don't agree with that," he said. "You know, we've had players in the twilight of their career come and play at CSK in the past. I think of Shane Watson. I think of Ajinkya Rahane, and they've performed really well for CSK. So I still think that the players that we've got still have some good cricket in front of them and can still offer us a lot. So, I don't necessarily agree that, you know, they're beyond their best. I still think we can find their best and see some great performances from them."

Despite considerably low output from Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda, CSK have preferred them over IPL rookies such as Delhi's Vansh Bedi and Tamil Nadu's C Andre Siddarth. While Hussey acknowledged that CSK have some talented youngsters on the bench, he said the team management wouldn't fast-track them into the team until they're ready for the challenge.