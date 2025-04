Balls without a boundary for CSK - between Rahul Tripathi's four at 7.5 and Shivam Dube's four at 18.3 overs. It is the third-longest period without a boundary for any team in an IPL innings, behind the 78 balls by Rajasthan Royals (RR) against MI in 2021 and 68 balls by KKR against CSK in 2015