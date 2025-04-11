CSK's lowest totals - Where does their collapse against KKR rank?

Put in to bat for the first time in IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings crumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders' spin-heavy attack at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, slumping to their lowest-ever total at their fortress . Here are the five-time champions' five lowest totals in the IPL.

79 all out vs MI, Wankhede, IPL 2013

CSK were riding high on a seven-match winning streak and faced a modest target of 140 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. But instead of sealing an eighth successive victory, they crumbled to their lowest-ever IPL total. Mitchell Johnson landed the early blows with a triple-wicket over that left CSK tottering at 9 for 3. The collapse continued as the score slipped to 18 for 4. R Ashwin's promotion to No. 6 failed to turn the tide, and CSK kept throwing away their wickets, and eventually folded for a record low.

97 all out vs MI, Wankhede, IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' fast bowlers made the most of the lateral movement under lights to dismantle the CSK batting line-up. The slide began with a contentious lbw decision against Devon Conway - one he couldn't review due to a power failure. Daniel Sams made the early strikes, and the rest of the MI attack kept landing blows, bundling CSK out for under 100. Though CSK fought back to reduce Mumbai to 33 for 4, the hosts' middle order held firm to complete a five-wicket win.

103 for 9 vs KKR, Chennai, 2025

At Chepauk, Kolkata Knight Riders unleashed their spin trio to dismantle Chennai Super Kings, restricting them to their lowest total at the venue. Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Moeen Ali combined for 12-1-55-6, controlling the middle overs. The home side never got going, crawling to 31 for 2 in the first six -- the second-lowest powerplay score of IPL 2025. An out-of-form middle order, including impact player Deepak Hooda, failed to adapt to the sluggish pitch. A last-wicket stand of 24 was all that helped CSK limp past 100.

109 all out vs RR, Jaipur, 2008 A red-hot spell from Sohail Tanvir - 6 for 14, the second-best bowling figures in IPL history - blew CSK away for 109 in Jaipur. Exploiting seamer-friendly conditions, Tanvir gave Rajasthan a dream start by dismissing both CSK openers for ducks in the opening over. Albie Morkel came in at 44 for 5 and offered some resistance with 42, but Tanvir returned to clean up the tail and bowl CSK out with an over unused.

109 all out vs MI, Chennai, 2019