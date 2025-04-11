Live - Can Dhoni lead CSK out of their downward spiral?

Matches (21)
25th Match (N), Chennai, April 11, 2025, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 5.62
Live Forecast:CSK 162
Live
5.1 Moeen Ali's economy rate in the powerplay in the IPL. His first over today yields even fewer runs than that as he aces his match-up with two left-hand batters. Funnily enough, he goes for more runs in the middle overs (7.17rpo) when the field is spread out
1
•
1
1
1
•
1
That graphic up there doesn't make for fun reading for CSK fans but it does explain the biggest thing that's gone wrong for them this season.
Dhoni spoke about it at the toss. It didn't seem like he wanted the team to change too much. Just believe in themselves a bit more. He said CSK aren't a six-hitting team, that they are "authentic batters" and "not sloggers" and that they'll build their innings by hitting fours. Conway was able to get one away in the first over, moving confidently into a full and wide delivery and executing a smooth as silk square drive.
1
•
•
4
•
1
The toss didn't go his way but still MS Dhoni got what he wanted on his return as Chennai Super Kings captain. His team was asked to bat first. CSK, who have yet to win a game since their first one of the season, will be playing on the same pitch that match had taken place. They made two changes, both along expected lines. Rahul Tripathi came in for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out of the season due to an elbow injury and Anshul Kamboj came in for Mukesh Choudhary (6-0-71-1).
Kolkata Knight Riders have a deep batting line-up and Ajinkya Rahane pointed to it as a major reason for why he wanted to chase. He also confirmed the return of Moeen Ali into the XI, a straightforward pick considering his offspin is a good match-up against a side filled with left-hand batters. Also, Moeen and Rahane too have experience playing on this ground having been part of a title-winning campaign with CSK in 2023.
Chennai Super Kings bat first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 R Ashwin, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Anshul Kamboj, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
Bench: Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda
Kolkata Knight Riders bowl first XI: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Moeen Ali, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Bench: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
2
He is Chennai's very own and he is their biggest threat tonight. Especially on a pitch made of black clay, which means the ball is less likely to come onto to the bat. It'll be slow and maybe even low.
1
A rematch of the 2012 final, and the 2021 final. IPL royalty will be out on the park, although the points table this year do not quite reflect that. CSK have lost four on the bounce. KKR have a will-they-won't-they thing going on with the curator at Eden Gardens which is overshadowing whatever they've been doing on the field. These two teams searching for their peak levels collide right now. That's about it, right? For the build-up? I haven't missed anything...
Are you excited to see Dhoni back as CSK captain?11.9K votes
Yes
Yes
1
2
2
