Live - Can Dhoni lead CSK out of their downward spiral?

The toss didn't go his way but still MS Dhoni got what he wanted on his return as Chennai Super Kings captain. His team was asked to bat first. CSK, who have yet to win a game since their first one of the season, will be playing on the same pitch that match had taken place. They made two changes, both along expected lines. Rahul Tripathi came in for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out of the season due to an elbow injury and Anshul Kamboj came in for Mukesh Choudhary (6-0-71-1).