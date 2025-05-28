Dale Benkenstein leaves Lancashire as Steven Croft takes over as head coach

Dale Benkenstein is the latest casualty of Lancashire's disastrous start to this season's County Championship, as it was confirmed by the club that he has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

Steven Croft , Lancashire's former captain, has taken over the role in an interim capacity, with the club yet to record a victory in seven attempts this season as it sits just one point above rock-bottom Kent in the Championship's second division.

Benkenstein, 50, was appointed as head coach in December 2023 when Glenn Chapple stood down following seven years in the role. However, he oversaw the club's relegation from the top flight last summer, and has been unable to oversee an upturn in their fortunes in this season's first block of first-class fixtures.

Although the return of James Anderson had given the team a short-term lift, with a dominant display in a drawn contest against Derbyshire, the nadir came at Grace Road last week with an innings-and-three-run loss to Leicestershire, this season's unlikely pace-setters at the top of Division Two.

That was Lancashire's second crushing loss of the campaign, following a three-day defeat to Northamptonshire earlier in the month that led to the resignation of Keaton Jennings as the club's red-ball captain.

Prior to that, the club hierarchy had issued a public apology for the team's performances, with Mark Chilton, director of cricket performance, describing their form as "not acceptable", and adding that Lancashire would "make necessary changes" to improve the situation.

Now, with the club's attention switching from the Championship to their T20 Blast campaign, which begins against Worcestershire at Old Trafford on Thursday, Lancashire have opted for a clean slate.

"Following a difficult start to the season, we feel that now is the right time to make a change, as we look to improve our on-field performances," Chilton said.

"After relegation at the end of last season, results have not improved so far this year and after much consideration, both Dale and I feel the team will benefit from a change in direction.

"We would like to thank Dale for his hard work and commitment during his time at the Club. He leaves Lancashire Cricket with our best wishes for the future."

Croft was a key member of the last Lancashire team to win the County Championship in 2011, and also captained the side to victory in the T20 Blast in 2015. Having retired from all forms of cricket last season, he is set to take over the club training from Tuesday, and will be supported in the role by William Porterfield, Craig White and Karl Krikken.

"Steven is a Lancashire legend, highly respected in the dressing room and has been working incredibly hard on his coaching career for several years," Chilton said.

"More recently, he has coached within our Second XI and Academy and has also joined a couple of England Under-19s tours, working with some of the brightest prospects in the country.