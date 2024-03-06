Dame Sarah Storey set to become Lancashire's next president

Dame Sarah Storey is set to become Lancashire's next club President after accepting a nomination from the board.

Storey, Great Britain's greatest Paralympian, has won 28 medals for cycling and swimming across eight Paralympic Games, including 17 golds. She is building towards her ninth appearance in Paris this year, having been made a Dame after the London Games in 2012.

Her presidential nomination will be put forward at Lancashire's annual general meeting in May, with the current incumbent Sir Howard Bernstein stepping down after a decade in the role.

"It is an incredible honour to have been asked by the Lancashire Cricket Board to become the club's next President and follow in Sir Howard's significant footsteps," Storey said.

"As a kid, I recall many happy memories watching the Red Rose with my family. As a member and fan, to have this opportunity to serve this great Club and bring my experience to bear is very exciting.

Andy Anson, Lancashire's chair, said: "I am delighted to confirm that Dame Sarah Storey has accepted the Board's nomination as the Club's new President.

"Sarah is an outstanding candidate for the Presidency. With a peerless record as Britain's most successful Paralympian, she is an inspirational presence who has a proven track-record in high-performance elite sport and as a strategic advisor in a variety of public-facing roles.

"The Board looks forward to Dame Sarah's nomination going forward to a members' vote at the Annual General Meeting and working together over the next two years. Having someone of Dame Sarah's calibre and first-hand experience of high-performance elite sport on board will offer invaluable support to both our men's and women's squads."

Storey also serves as Greater Manchester's Active Travel Commissioner, a Visiting Professor at Manchester Metropolitan University, a board member at the Department of Transport, and also works with the development of other athletes and supporting charitable causes.