Danni Wyatt-Hodge joins Surrey for new professional era

Danni Wyatt-Hodge will play for Surrey in the new Women's Tier 1 county competition next season, after transferring her allegiance from Hampshire-based Southern Vipers.

Wyatt-Hodge, 33, is currently in action for Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League, having recently featured in England's T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE.

Last summer, she represented Southern Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy, as well as Southern Brave, who are also based in Southampton.

However, she has chosen to make the move to Surrey for the 2025 season, where she will link up with England top-order team-mates Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey.

"I am both excited and honoured to be joining Surrey," Wyatt-Hodge said. "The club has an incredible history with a culture of success, which I want to contribute to.

"I love playing at the Kia Oval and can't wait to entertain the Surrey supporters. The South East Stars' positive brand of cricket was an important factor in me joining the club and I'm looking forward to getting started!"

Wyatt-Hodge has played 278 England matches since her debut in 2010, at the age of 19, scoring over 5,000 runs across the three formats. She's England's all-time leading run-scorer in women's T20Is with 2,979 runs from 164 matches, at a strike-rate of 127.85.

She made her county debut for Staffordshire at the age of 14, but has been based at the Utilita Bowl since 2020. She is also due to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this year's WPL, after making the move from UP Warriorz.

"We are incredibly excited that Danni Wyatt-Hodge has agreed to commit to Surrey for the 2025 season," Emma Calvert, Surrey's Director of Women's Cricket, said. "Danni's career speaks for itself, and we believe she will add strength and depth on the field as well as adding to the team off the field.