David Lloyd stands down as Derbyshire captain

Derbyshire allrounder David Lloyd has stood down as club captain ahead of the 2025 season. Lloyd, who joined from Glamorgan in 2023, led the club in the County Championship last year, but could not prevent Derbyshire from receiving the wooden spoon after finishing bottom of Division Two.

In his first full summer at the club, Lloyd, 32, averaged 23.47 with the bat and 31.00 with the ball in the Championship, and has opted to stand down from the captaincy in search of better returns.

"David has given his all to the captaincy and he has been a fantastic leader for us, but the mental pressures of trying to lead a team, especially while you are trying to rediscover your own form, coupled with having a young family mean it's best for all parties if we take some of that weight off his shoulders," Derbyshire's head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said.

"David has been honest with me, he is determined to contribute to the team and his experience and leadership will still be invaluable for us, both on the field and in the dressing room, and I'm looking forward to seeing the best of him this summer."

Derbyshire underwent a revamp ahead of the 2024 season, with Lloyd taking the captaincy after the departure of Leus du Plooy and several new players coming in. But progress was limited - having been winless in 2023, they managed one victory to go with six defeats and a last-placed finish.

Lloyd said: "This has not been an easy decision for me, but I have had a good group of friends, family and team-mates to confide in over this winter, and I believe this is what will allow me to focus on my game.

"It has been an honour for me to captain Derbyshire, and I'm now looking forward to playing with less pressure on my shoulders, continuing to learn from the experience of Mickey and our coaching team, and showing our members and supporters what I can do.