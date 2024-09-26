David Miller in the 500 club: key numbers from a few, long T20 careers
He is the first South African to play 500 T20s - how do his numbers match up to the others who've got to the landmark, and who's likely to get there next?
The first South African in the club
16 years for Miller's 500
Miller needed 16 years and 172 days to complete 500 T20 appearances, having debuted in 2008. He took the second-longest time to 500 T20s after Malik, who needed 17 years and 283 days. Malik is also the oldest to the landmark - he was 41 years and two days old in 2023 when he played his 500th T20.
Pollard's 10k in 500
Pollard, the first player to 500 T20s, marked the milestone by reaching 10,000 career runs. Two others scored 10000-plus runs in their first 500 T20s - Malik (12,287) and Miller (10,678). Bravo and Narine lead the bowling list with 540 and 537 wickets respectively. Russell wasn't too far from both marks in his 500th - 8490 runs and 453 wickets.
The globe-trotters from the West Indies
The proportion of T20Is in any player's T20 career is usually on the lower side, and this is very apparent among the West Indies players. In all 125 of Miller's 500 T20s have international status, while Malik had played 124 T20Is at the time of his 500th T20.
Who is likely to join the club next?
The next player to 500 T20 appearance should be an Englishman - Ravi Bopara or Alex Hales. Bopara made his debut in this format back in 2003 and is still an active player, but Hales can pip him because of his franchise contracts. Chris Gayle, the leading run-getter in T20s, has played 463 matches but none since 2022 (nor has he officially retired from T20 cricket).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo