Amazon vs Royals, 27th Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (N), Providence, September 25, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 00:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 260 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 174.49 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 106.21 SR
Q de Kock
8 M • 391 Runs • 65.17 Avg • 168.53 SR
R Powell
10 M • 152 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 138.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Pretorius
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 11.94 SR
Imran Tahir
8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 10.68 SR
OC McCoy
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 15.23 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 17.5 SR
GAW
BR
Player
Role
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Ronaldo Alimohamed 
Bowling Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Matthew Nandu 
Opening Batter
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Raymon Reifer 
Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Junior Sinclair 
Bowler
Kevin Sinclair 
Bowler
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days25 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK862120.543
GAW752101.071
BR853100.629
TKR752100.480
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
