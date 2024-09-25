Matches (8)
Amazon vs Royals, 27th Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match (N), Providence, September 25, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
W
L
L
W
W
Royals
L
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 260 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 174.49 SR
GAW10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 106.21 SR
8 M • 391 Runs • 65.17 Avg • 168.53 SR
10 M • 152 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 138.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 11.94 SR
GAW8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 10.68 SR
BR10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 15.23 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 17.5 SR
Squad
GAW
BR
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
