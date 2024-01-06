Warner: I want to be remembered as exciting and entertaining

David Warner ended a glittering Test career on Saturday at his home ground after 112 Tests with an eight-wicket win against Pakistan that culminated in a 3-0 series sweep. An emotional Warner spoke to the host broadcaster after the game in a farewell interview, on his Test career, watching the Australia Tests on the TV going ahead, the role his family played and how he would want to be remembered.

Could you have ever dreamed it would finish like this - runs, 3-0 series victory, a Test win in front of your friends and family and an adoring SCG? They talk about fairytales, I can't imagine it could get much better?

"It's pretty much a dream come true. Win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to two years for the Australian cricket team. On the back of the World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup and then to come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement and I'm just proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here."

What do these guys mean to you? You've spent a lot of time with a lot of them, especially the bowlers, Starc and crew, it's been a long journey.

"I think their ears are going to get a break in the change room which is great. These guys they work their backsides off. The engine room, the big three quicks plus Mitchell Marsh. They work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym and credit to them to stay in the park, the physios, the staff that are behind that is outstanding. Look at them, they're amazing. And I don't have to face them ever again in the nets. Which I don't do anyway. So that helps."

Tell us about your own day. You woke up this morning. I'm sure your family was surrounding you. What were your thoughts at that stage, David?

"Just a casual walk up to the local cafe and get a cup of coffee with the young one. I just got into the car and packed a wine or two. Shouldn't say that too loud, I'll get in trouble. I felt happy and really, really proud. And just to come here in front of your home crowd with the support that they've shown me and the Australian cricket team over the my last decade or my career, I can't thank them enough. Without you guys we aren't able to do what we do and it's really really much appreciated.

The innings itself, talk us through the innings. You finished like the way you started, full of shots, through midwicket, reverse sweeps, pulled out every trick in the book and I can see you smiling about it.

"We're in the entertainment business and I'm just happy to come out here and showcase what I try to do all the time. I started with T20 and tried to come out here and tried and emulate that but I tried to play my shots, go out the way that I have played. And yeah, managed to get a win on the board which is great.

We saw your girls and your wife Candice up there in the stands, your mum and dad. What does family mean to you? Obviously, it's an enormous part of your life, David.

"Massive part of your life and without their support you can't do what you do. I owe credit to my parents for giving me a beautiful and great upbringing. My brother Steve, I followed in his footsteps. And then [my wife] Candice came along and sort of got me in line. We've had a beautiful family and I cherish every moment I get with them. I love them to death and I'm not going to keep carrying on because I'll get too emotional. But thank you, Candice, for what you've done. You mean the world to me, and I appreciate it.

These boys are up against the West Indies in a few weeks time. What do you think that will be like for you?

"I think it'd be quite emotional to watch the guys go out there and not play and knowing that I was able to come out here and do what I could do. But as I just mentioned you got a great bunch of cricketers here. We are all almost over 30 years of age. So as time goes by, we're not getting younger, but this team, they're energetic, they're world class and they're a great bunch of guys.