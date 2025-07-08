Deepti Sharma pulls out of Women's Hundred to manage workload

Deepti, the Indian allrounder, is in England for India's ongoing tour and has had a busy recent schedule, balancing international commitments and franchise leagues. With a 50-over World Cup on home soil looming later this year, she has opted to withdraw from her £36,000 contract in order to give herself a short break.

Deepti's withdrawal means that there are no Indian players under contract in the Hundred this year. The BCCI does not grant active men's players No-Objection Certificates to play in overseas leagues, while the women's players who have previously been involved either went undrafted or were unavailable due to workload concerns.