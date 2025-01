Former captain Michael Clarke has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Clarke, 43, accepted the honour on Thursday, nearly a decade after he closed the chapter on his remarkable playing career. He is the 64th inductee, with two further members to be named this season.

Making his first-class debut for New South Wales at 17, Clarke captained Australia to victory in the 2015 ODI World Cup and led the side across 47 of his 115 Tests.

Having impressed early in his ODI career - he wasn't dismissed in his first three innings - Clarke burst onto the Test scene during Australia's 2004 tour of India, crowned the player of the match in Bengaluru after scoring 151 on debut

After being dropped in late 2005, Clarke returned a even more formidable player. He became the sixth Australian to score a Test triple-century after posting an unbeaten 329 against India at the SCG in the 2011-12 series.

He followed up his SCG performance with a double century in the fourth Test against India, before notching two further double centuries against South Africa the following season.

Michael Clarke was prolific in the period from 2012 to 2014 • Getty Images

It had been in 2011, after England won the Ashes 3-1 in Australia, that Clarke succeeded Ricky Ponting as captain. At his peak, he was ranked the best batter in the world. He was also at the helm for the Ashes whitewash in 2013-14 and retired at the end of the lost 2015 campaign in England.

"To be able to sit along so many wonderful players, idols, role models growing up as a kid and looking up to is something I'm honoured by," Clarke said. "Retirement does a lot of things to you. Through stages of watching cricket now, you miss parts.

"When you play at the highest level, people talk about your international career but for me, it started at six years of age. I retired at 34 so it was my life. It's still a part of my life.

"Cricket - it's probably so similar to life in general. You walk out and make 100 and then lift the bat, and then you walk out to field, field in slip and drop a catch second ball of the game."

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame chairman Peter King praised Clarke as a player who "defined his generation".

"Michael's extraordinary first-class playing career started at just 17 at the SCG - the place where many of his highlights occurred, including a Test triple century against India in 2012," King said.

"Michael's career will forever be remembered fondly by the Australian public and his standing held alongside those at the upper echelon of our game."