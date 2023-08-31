Dhruv Shorey moves from Delhi to Vidarbha ahead of 2023-24 season

Shorey, the 31-year-old top-order batter, played 42 games for Delhi in a 52-match first-class career that has brought him 3841 runs at an average of 54.87, including 11 hundreds. He also has 1945 List A runs at 36.01, and 866 T20 runs at a strike rate of 116.39. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings IPL squad in 2018 and 2019, but only got to play two matches, scoring 8 and 5. He has not been part of Delhi's T20 plans in recent seasons - his last match in the format was in November 2021.