Dhruv Shorey moves from Delhi to Vidarbha ahead of 2023-24 season
He was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy last season, with 859 runs at an average of 95.44
Dhruv Shorey joins Karun Nair as Vidarbha's two professionals signings ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season. They also have a third in Ganesh Satish.
Shorey, the 31-year-old top-order batter, played 42 games for Delhi in a 52-match first-class career that has brought him 3841 runs at an average of 54.87, including 11 hundreds. He also has 1945 List A runs at 36.01, and 866 T20 runs at a strike rate of 116.39. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings IPL squad in 2018 and 2019, but only got to play two matches, scoring 8 and 5. He has not been part of Delhi's T20 plans in recent seasons - his last match in the format was in November 2021.
Earlier this month, Shorey - along with Nitish Rana - had requested a no-objection certificate from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) to allow them to play elsewhere. On Thursday, Shorey announced his move to Vidarbha via an Instagram post. The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has confirmed the move to ESPNcricinfo.
Shorey moves to Vidarbha on the back of his most prolific Ranji Trophy season, in which he topped Delhi's run aggregates - and finished fourth on the overall 2022-23 list - with 859 runs at an average of 95.44, including three hundreds.