Dinesh Karthik retires from all representative cricket

ESPNcricinfo had reported prior to the start of IPL 2024 that it would be the last IPL season for Karthik, so the announcement was on the cards. He will leave the tournament as one of just seven players to have featured in every edition of the IPL so far, along with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey.