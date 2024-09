Does R Ashwin hold the record for most Test hundreds from No. 8 or lower?

The ESPNcricinfo database only has ball-by-ball details for about 63% of all T20 matches, but we have unearthed two cases of overs lasting 14 deliveries: by Bhutan's Thinley Jamtsho against Maldives in Kirtipur (Nepal) in 2019 - the first over of the innings, it contained eight wides - and by Mongolia's captain Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan against Japan in Sano (Japan) in 2024. The first over of the match included six wides and two no-balls - and a wicket. In all, Mongolia sent down 21 wides and three no-balls, and were later dismissed for 12.