Does R Ashwin hold the record for most Test hundreds from No. 8 or lower?
Also: was Travis Head's 154 not out the highest score by an Australian in an ODI in England?
Was Travis Head's 154 not out the highest score by an Australian in an ODI in England? asked Michael Carpenter from Australia
That superb innings from Travis Head in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge last week was the highest ODI score by an Australian against England in England, beating Shane Watson's 143 in Southampton in 2013.
But there has been one higher score for Australia in all ODIs in England: David Warner hammered 166 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge during the 2019 World Cup. The only score higher than Head's for Australia against England in any ODI is 161 not out, by Watson again, in Melbourne in 2011.
Marnus Labuschagne had a remarkable all-round game in the first ODI against England - a fifty, three wickets and four catches. Has anyone done this before? asked Kevin Wilson from Scotland
Marnus Labuschagne saw Australia to victory at Trent Bridge with 77 not out, having earlier taken three wickets and four catches in England's innings.
Two others have added a half-century to three wickets and three catches in the same ODI: Australia's Greg Matthews, against New Zealand in Auckland in 1986, and Jacques Kallis of South Africa, against West Indies in Centurion in 1999.
It's been achieved in women's ODIs only by Suzie Bates, for New Zealand against England in Taunton in 2007.
In a recent CPL match, Roshon Primus bowled an over that lasted 13 balls. Was that a T20 record? asked Chris Dowden from Grenada
The ESPNcricinfo database only has ball-by-ball details for about 63% of all T20 matches, but we have unearthed two cases of overs lasting 14 deliveries: by Bhutan's Thinley Jamtsho against Maldives in Kirtipur (Nepal) in 2019 - the first over of the innings, it contained eight wides - and by Mongolia's captain Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan against Japan in Sano (Japan) in 2024. The first over of the match included six wides and two no-balls - and a wicket. In all, Mongolia sent down 21 wides and three no-balls, and were later dismissed for 12.
The recent 13-ball over by Roshon Primus came in his only over for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in their CPL match against Barbados Royals in Bridgetown last week. It was the 12th over of the innings and cost 23: there were four wides and three no-balls - and a wicket, when Quinton de Kock gloved a catch behind.
The only other 13-ball over we can find was by Tangeni Lungameni for Namibia v Kenya in East London in 2018. It was his first over, and included seven wides - but he recovered well, sending down no more wides and finishing with 1 for 28 in his four overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin has now scored six Test centuries, all from No. 8 or lower, I believe. Is this a record? asked Kiran Mehta from India
Although R Ashwin does now have six Test centuries, following his match-turning effort in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai last week, only four of them came from No. 8 - he scored two while up at No. 6: 113 in Antigua and 118 in St Lucia during India's series in the West Indies in 2016.
Ashwin has scored four centuries from No. 8, which puts him level with Daniel Vettori of New Zealand, and one ahead of the Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. Vettori scored his first hundred from No. 9. He leads the way with five Test centuries from No. 8 or lower in the order.
Was Keacy Carty the first Test cricketer to emerge from Sint Maarten? asked Darrell Walcott from Barbados
The small Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, a constituent country of the Netherlands, is probably best known for its scary airport, whose runway adjoins the beach, meaning that incoming planes appear to be worryingly close to the sea before skimming over anxious holidaymakers. But you're right, it does now have another claim to fame: batter Keacy Carty, who was born there in 1997, made his Test debut against South Africa in Port-of-Spain in August. In the second innings he batted briefly with Mikyle Louis, the first West Indian Test cricketer from the island of St Kitts.
