Patriots vs Amazon, 7th Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Basseterre, September 04, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
STKNP Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bat
STKNP Win & Bowl
GAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Patriots
W
L
W
L
L
Amazon
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
STKNP10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 141.91 SR
STKNP9 M • 244 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 152.5 SR
GAW10 M • 430 Runs • 61.43 Avg • 135.64 SR
GAW9 M • 395 Runs • 49.38 Avg • 139.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
STKNP8 M • 7 Wkts • 13.16 Econ • 20 SR
STKNP5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 18 SR
GAW10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 14.6 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 15.2 SR
SQUAD
STKNP
GAW
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|4 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News
Stats - Pooran breaks Gayle's T20 six-hitting record
No one has hit more sixes in T20s in a calendar year than Pooran - here's a closer look at his numbers
Dwayne Bravo to retire from CPL after 2024 season
The 40-year-old, who has already won five CPL trophies, is hoping to end his career with another title at TKR
Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'
The Sri Lanka mystery spinner talks about how he deals with bowling in the powerplay and death, working with Ajantha Mendis, his first CPL stint, and more
Klaasen pulls out of CPL 2024 for family reasons
St Lucia Kings sign up New Zealand's Tim Seifert as a replacement