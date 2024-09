What's the highest T20 score by a batter without any fours?

You're right that Pakistan's second innings against India in Karachi in 2006 contained seven scores of 50 or more. Actually, it was the top seven in the order: Salman Butt 53, Imran Farhat 57, Younis Khan 77, Mohammad Yousuf 97, Faisal Iqbal 139, Shahid Afridi 60 and Abdul Razzaq 90. The total was enough for Pakistan to win by 341 runs - quite a comeback considering they had been 0 for 3 in the first over of the match, after a hat-trick from Irfan Pathan.