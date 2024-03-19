DPL week 1: Abahani's flying start, Mahedi's last-over hat-trick, and Tamim gets stuck in traffic

Key takeaways

Defending champions Abahani Limited are off to a flying start in this season's Dhaka Premier League, crushing all three opponents in the first week. But they have got company. Prime Bank Cricket Club, Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group Cricketers have all started with three wins

A top-heavy league also means that there are four teams without a single win. It already reflects the disparity of wealth among the clubs as the DPL of this season was said to be one with several low-budget teams.

Brothers Union, Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy, City Club and Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club are all winless after three games each. Partex Sporting Club beat Gazi Tyres in an early battle between the two newly promoted sides.

Best batters

Parvez Hossain Emon struck two centuries in the first week. He started the tournament with a cheap dismissal against Shinepukur Cricket Club, but then stepped up with a career-best 151 against Brothers Union. He struck nine fours and eight sixes in his 129-ball knock, while adding 246 runs for the opening stand with Shahadat Hossain, a record for Prime Bank. The pair was sent to open after Tamim Iqbal got stuck in traffic on the Dhaka-Savar highway. Shahadat also made a century in that game.

Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes and Ariful Islam also struck hundreds in the first week. Imrul and Ariful's combined tally for Mohammedan against Rupganj Tigers was 221. The other five batters in the innings scored a total of 29 runs.

Parvez Hossain Emon celebrates his century against Brothers Union • Prime Bank Cricket Club

Best bowlers

Almost all of Bangladesh's fast-bowling prospects, including Musfik Hasan who earned a Test call-up against Sri Lanka, took four-fors. Gazi Group Cricketers' left-arm quick Ruyel Miah took a five-wicket haul against Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Best match

There were three nail-biting finishes in the DPL this week. Mahedi's hat-trick helped Prime Bank beat City Club by three runs in a high-scoring game, while Anisul Islam Emon bowled a superb final over to thwart Mohammedan and lead Gazi Group to a three-run win

Aminul Islam hung around till the end to help Legends of Rupganj to a one-wicket win against Rupganj Tigers . With six runs needed in the last over, Aminul couldn't connect properly with the first three balls against Qazi Onik but walloped the fourth ball for a straight six to start the celebrations.

Points to ponder

Abahani have definitely built the team and made a start towards their 22nd league title. Prime Bank, Legends of Rupganj, Gazi Group and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will definitely be in the running, but they have to beat Abahani to have any chance of a shot at the trophy.

The likes of Brothers Union, City Club and Rupganj Tigers seem to be early contenders for teams trying to avoid relegation.

Players to watch