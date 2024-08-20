The 'next session' that got Sai Kishore ready for the red-ball grind

Having recovered from a freak injury that cut short his IPL stint, he is hoping to do well enough to be on the radar for Test selection

R Sai Kishore is happy to be back on the cricket field.

A freak neck injury sustained while playing golf at the end of April cut his IPL 2024 stint with Gujarat Titans short. The pain was so excruciating that it even impacted Sai Kishore's routine activities, including sitting up straight or sleeping. He then checked into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and spent the next two months there, undergoing rehab.

In July, he made a low-key return in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he largely played as a batter and captain. Sai Kishore bowled his full allotment of overs in just one of the seven games he played for Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, but now, having built up strength, he is ready for the red-ball grind. He will captain TNCA XI in two four-dayers against Haryana and Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the Buchi Babu tournament in Coimbatore before linking up with Team B at the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

"I'm just wanting to get back [into the action] and [am] just feeling grateful to be back," Sai Kishore told ESPNcricinfo. "The injury I had was a nerve-related injury, and not a muscle-related one, but after rehab at the NCA and training in Chennai, my body is responding well. I had some form-based questions, but after playing the first-division league in the Chennai heat and getting some overs under the belt, I'm more confident now."

Playing cricket wasn't even on Sai Kishore's mind when he was at the NCA. He didn't let the negative thoughts get to him, though, and found joy in simple things like stepping out for a meal or taking a walk in the streets of Bengaluru.

"Playing cricket was far-fetched at the time and I was in a space where I just wanted to return to my normal-life routines," Sai Kishore said. "My wife was with me and that helped. The negative thoughts didn't trouble me and I was just waiting to make small progress, looking forward to the next session of running, rehab and bowling. That next session kept me going.

"I know I'm competing for a spot where there are allrounders playing, so I should be equipped for that and I've been in the process in the last few years" Sai Kishore on upskilling

"I also made some really good friends in Bangalore and that period passed quickly. Prasidh [Krishna] was there and Abhimanyu Easwaran was also there. I used to step out for lunch and go for a walk in the evening. I saw that as a good downtime away from the game too."

Sai Kishore returned to action in TNPL 2024, but with the injury still hampering him, he took the back seat as a bowler and batted up the order as a pinch-hitter or pinch-anchor. He has done a similar job with the bat across formats for Tamil Nadu, too, and has been working behind the scenes to become a competent batter in his quest for an India call-up.

"Batting is something that is very critical," he said. "If you want to play international cricket, you should be an able batsman. If you're a fingerspinner these days, you can't just be a bowler alone. I'm very well aware of that fact. I know I'm competing for a spot where there are allrounders playing, so I should be equipped for that and I've been in the process in the last few years. In TNPL 2023, I was feeling stronger with power-hitting and made a technical change and felt the white-ball batting was flowing. Every day, I bat for two-and-a-half or three hours. Hopefully, it also translates into runs."

R Sai Kishore led IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to the playoffs in TNPL 2024 • TNPL

Sai Kishore's primary skill was on show during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, where he was the highest wicket-taker with 53 strikes in nine matches, 12 wickets more than the next best. If he can keep up his good form in the Duleep Trophy, he could potentially come into the national-selection frame. But he doesn't want to get too ahead of himself.

"I didn't really plan to become the top wicket-taker last year. I just wanted to be honest to myself and the team and do whatever is needed for the team," Sai Kishore said. "Very grateful to the almighty and universe for making me the top wicket-taker. TN played four games at home, which helped, and there were contributions from the close-in catchers. Wickets came away from home as well, but it's down to a combination of factors.