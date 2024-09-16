Emilio Gay joins Durham on loan for remainder of season

Emilio Gay will join Durham on loan for their County Championship clash with table-topping Surrey at the Kia Oval on Tuesday, after the club captain Scott Borthwick was ruled out for the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

Gay, 24, has enjoyed a prolific season at the top of Northamptonshire's order, scoring 919 runs at 57.43 in ten matches, including a career-best 261 against Middlesex in April.

However, he was out of contract at the end of the season, and having agreed to join Durham on a two-year deal from 2025, he has now brought forward his time at the club to include their final two Championship matches, against Surrey and Kent.

Alex Lees will take over as Durham's captain for the remainder of the season.

Gay's arrival is a boost for Durham, who are currently fifth in Division One in their first season back in the top flight for eight years, and who will face a Surrey side still smarting from their shock defeat against title challengers Somerset at Taunton last week. They currently lead Somerset by eight points, and have still to face Essex in their final match at Chelmsford, starting September 26.

Surrey's morale took a further dent on Saturday when Somerset also ended their hopes of a domestic double in the T20 Blast semi-final at Edgbaston.