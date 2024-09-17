Matches (10)
Surrey vs Durham, 64th Match at London, County DIV1, Sep 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

64th Match, The Oval, September 17 - 20, 2024, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
Durham FlagDurham
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:59
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days17,18,19,20 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR12723198
SOM12516190
HANTS12416171
ESSEX12534160
DURH12434154
WORCS12336147
WARKS12138143
NOTTS12147118
LANCS12264107
KENT1217482
