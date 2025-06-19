New era, no aura? Gill and Pant have other things to worry about

Aura is arguably the most abused term in sports discourse in recent times. If you know what I mean, you have seen videos mocking Shubman Gill 's slightly high-pitched voice chirping from behind the wicket. In comparison to Virat Kohli 's supposedly more manly and aggressive sledging, that is. You may have seen videos of Gill goofing around with his friend Ishan Kishan, and worried about the aura, or lack thereof. You may have scoffed at the PRINCE on his bat, and felt he hasn't earned it yet.

What of his deputy Rishabh Pant then? Babysitter for the opposition captain during a heated series, singer of Spiderman, Spiderman into the stump mic, somebody who can be called "stupid, stupid, stupid" on air in an age when commentators have been sacked for saying far less about his predecessors. Where is the fear? Without the fear, where is the aura?

Temba Bavuma wasn't supposed to possess aura. Over one week at Lord's , Bavuma has not just acquired aura but has graduated to the next level. He has "drip" now.

Imagine if the internet had discovered the term aura last year, when New Zealand visited India . They would have just laughed and refused to let them play and go on to win 3-0, the first time anyone had beaten India in India in a Test series since 2012. Forget aura, New Zealand didn't even have Kane Williamson. What chance did they stand against RoKo, the King and the Hitman?

Before they became the King and the Hitman, of course, those two players were widely derided as a disrespectful punk and "Nohit". Gill is now at a similar stage of his career to Kohli's when Test captaincy first happened to him. Kohli was 26 and coming off a horror tour of England that made observers doubt if he would ever fulfil his potential. He averaged 39.46 before his first Test as captain. He still had six hundreds in 29 Tests, suggesting that the potential was there. Gill, 25, has played 32 Tests, scored five hundreds, and averages 35.05 in a more bowler-friendly era. Like Kohli then, he has had two seasons as an IPL captain and has established himself as an ODI virtuoso.

Gill's numbers at the start of his Test captaincy aren't dissimilar to Kohli's at the same stage of his career • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

There is a blueprint in place, but it is not easy to start captaining a high-profile team such as India when there is still some doubt around your Test batting. Gill started off beautifully in Australia in 2020-21, but currently averages 25.7 in 11 Tests outside Asia and the West Indies , with no century. In his last series, he missed one Test with injury and was dropped from the XI in another. On two of the most difficult surfaces in the series, in Adelaide and Sydney, he scored 31, 28, 20 and 13.

For somebody who has forever been the next big thing, these are not ideal returns. The scrutiny will only grow more intense. It will be in the back of Gill's mind as he gets to play the entirety of a long series in these countries for the first time in his career. The fight and the competitiveness you need to succeed at this level were never in doubt in Kohli's case, which is perhaps what those getting nostalgic miss in Gill's demeanour.

But not everyone shows fight in the same way. It was a different time in Indian cricket when Kohli took over. The team had been whitewashed on their last tour of Australia. In their last 17 Tests outside Asia and the West Indies, they had won one and lost 13. That time called for a kicker and screamer.

This is a different Indian team in a different time: more used to away success, with more streamlined channels for talent to come through. Gill and Pant are talking about love and care in the dressing room, and the need to make players feel validated and secure.

Outside that, Gill just needs to assert himself and walk his pre-game talk of going all out for 20 wickets . It needs conviction from him and Pant. Their coach may not be as in tune with their convictions as the two previous ones were with those of the two previous captains.

India's new Test captain and vice-captain have begun their tenures speaking of love and care in the dressing room, and the need to make players feel validated and secure • Bipin Patel

The right to have convictions, though, comes from runs. The real decision-makers are less anxious about Gill's handling of the bowlers or the aura discourse than they are about how quickly he can pile on the hundreds and cast the doubters away. This has always been the way. Batters are generally made captains because bowlers - like Jasprit Bumrah now - are not usually available for every Test. And only runs give batters the authority to run the team the way they want. That Gill is a special batter is not in doubt; he just needs the runs now.

Batting in Tests is a fickle pursuit reliant on many variables. You can be at your best and prepare your best, but sometimes you just don't have the luck. That said, this year is a great chance for Gill. Bazball-era pitches are flatter than English pitches used to be before Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes got together. Only Chris Woakes in England's frontline pace attack at Leeds has played more than five Tests. Even though Bumrah will be available for only three Tests, India have the bowling that can match England if not outdo them.

The England batters will look to put India under pressure in the field right away. Gill and Pant - and Bumrah when he plays - will have to react on their feet much more than leadership groups usually have to in Test cricket when they have good attacks.

There are so many things to look forward to as India start a new era; aura is not one of them. What Gill and Pant's plan to take 20 wickets is, as is how they respond to England's flashing blades, and how well they bat in what could be the best batting conditions India have faced in England in a decade.