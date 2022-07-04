Warwickshire, ECB investigate reports of racist abuse in crowd at Edgbaston

Several supporters claim on Twitter that they suffered racist abuse from other fans on the fourth day

An investigation has begun into claims of racist abuse in the crowd at Edgbaston • Getty Images

Warwickshire and the ECB are investigating reports of racist abuse on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth men's Test between England and India at Edgbaston which emerged on social media on Monday night.

Several supporters made claims on Twitter that they had suffered racist abuse from other fans during the fourth day, which were highlighted by Azeem Rafiq , the whistleblower whose allegations of a culture of institutional racism have seen Yorkshire charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

The official Edgbaston account said in a response to one of Rafiq's tweets: "We're incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway [sic]. We'll be investigating this ASAP."

The ECB added in a statement: "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate.

"There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment."

Warwickshire County Cricket Club released a statement on Monday night in which Stuart Cain, the chief executive, said: "I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.