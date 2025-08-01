Atkinson, Duckett, Crawley blitz India in morning hurricane

Lunch England 109 for 1 (Crawley 52*, Pope 12, Akash Deep 1-46) trail India 224 (Nair 57, Atkinson 5-33) by 115 runs

England's openers were boundary happy, smoking 92 off just 77 deliveries, punishing India for every slight error in line or length. Duckett was the main driver, reverse-pulling Akash Deep over the cordon, then "conventionally" ramping Mohammed Siraj into the sponge for the first two sixes of the match.

Duckett fell to Akash Deep attempting a third, departing for 43 with the bowler putting his arm around the left-hander, as much in jest as respect.

Crawley was no slouch either, motoring on to a third half-century of the series in 42 deliveries, and second in a row after a tidy 84 in the fourth Test. His 24th score of fifty or more featured just four singles, with 12 fours, some along the ground, and three lifted serenely over cover.

Zak Crawley raced to a fifty • PA Photos/Getty Images

Teeing up England's speed run through to the break was Atkinson's 5 for 33 upon his return to the side after two months out. He made light work of what remained of India's first innings when they arrived on Friday morning on 204 for 6.

It was all the more important after news this morning that Chris Woakes would play no further part in the match after a suspected dislocated shoulder sustained in the field last night. And the Surrey quick, on his home ground, took three of the remaining four wickets that India had up their sleeve.

It was Josh Tongue who made the first key incision, albeit with a choatic approach that would get any surgeon struck off. His first over, opening from the Vauxhall End, went for nine, but he was able to remove Karun Nair for 57 in his second. A sharp delivery that nipped into the stumps - Nair no doubt expected something short and wide either side of them - pinned the right-hander on the back leg. Plumb in front, Nair took one of India's three reviews with him.

Washington Sundar should have assumed the responsibility at that point as an elongated tail became exposed, but he fell five deliveries later, waltzing into a short ball trap, heaving Atkinson to deep square leg, where Jamie Overton sprinted in to take a smart catch.