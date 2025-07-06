Akash Deep sets India on course for series-levelling victory over England

England 407 and 153 for 6 (Stokes 33, Deep 4-58) need 455 more runs to beat India 587 and 427 for 6 declared

Akash Deep 's early double strike and Washington Sundar's dismissal of England skipper Ben Stokes on the stroke of lunch have India on the verge of a series-squaring victory in this second Test at Edgbaston. England, trailing by 455, having not quashed talk of a potential record chase last night, will be up against it to even draw this match to preserve their 1-0 lead.

Akash's removal of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook inside the first 25 minutes of the first session gave way for a stand of 70 between Stokes and Jamie Smith. But midway through Washington's second over, a gorgeous amount of drift and enough turn clipped the left-hander's front pad ahead of the bat. Stokes' review was in vain.

Akash picked up where he left off on Saturday evening, pocketing another two wickets in a six-over morning spell. Pope was undone by steep bounce from a delivery full of a length, which reared up and forced the No.3 to defend into the ground and onto his own stumps. And then, Brook was left hobbling - and trapped in front - with a wicket delivery that seamed in and caught him on the inside of his right knee.

Akash could have had more - and thus a maiden five-wicket haul - when another big seaming delivery cut through Smith (on 9 at the time) only to miss leg stump. Smith had arrived on 83 for 5, a run shy of the score when he came to the crease in the first innings before unfurling a stunning 184 not out. He remains unbeaten on 32.

Shubman Gill seemed to be targeting Stokes' wicket more keenly, particularly with Ravindra Jadeja operating from the City End, replacing Akash after the drinks break. The England captain looked to have been given a life on 18, as he turned the left-arm spinner around the corner, only for the catch to drop shot of Gill at leg slip.

But Stokes was soon undone by Washington, given a cursory couple of overs in the lead-up to the break.