England sweat on Bashir's fitness after finger injury
An ECB statement said that he is expected to bowl in the fourth innings, but it is unclear whether he will be fit to bat
England are sweating on the fitness of their offspinner Shoaib Bashir after he damaged the little finger on his left hand on the third day of the Lord's Test against India.
Bashir sustained the injury when bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a powerful low drive straight back at him. While technically a caught-and-bowled chance, Bashir was struck firmly on the hand and immediately signalled up to the home dressing room that he had been injured, sustaining what appeared to be a dislocation. Joe Root completed his over.
The England camp were initially hopeful that Bashir would be available to bowl in the evening session, but he instead sat along with their substitute fielders and did not take the field. He bowled on a practice strip ahead of the fourth day's play, with heavy strapping on his fourth and fifth fingers, but it is unclear whether he will be fit to bat.
An England statement on the fourth morning said: "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match."
Bashir has taken nine wickets at 59.44 in this series, including the wicket of KL Rahul on the third day at Lord's. If he is not deemed fit to play in Manchester, England's alternative spin options include Liam Dawson, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed; Brendon McCullum has confirmed that Jacob Bethell is seen as a spare batter rather than a potential No. 8.
Matt Roller is senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98