England sweat on Bashir's fitness after finger injury

The England camp were initially hopeful that Bashir would be available to bowl in the evening session, but he instead sat along with their substitute fielders and did not take the field. He bowled on a practice strip ahead of the fourth day's play, with heavy strapping on his fourth and fifth fingers, but it is unclear whether he will be fit to bat.

An England statement on the fourth morning said: "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match."