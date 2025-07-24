Goud's emergence and Harmanpreet's century the big plusses for in-form India

India have had a stellar run in ODIs this year. After convincing wins over Ireland and West Indies, and winning a tri-series that had South Africa and Sri Lanka, they have now added a big feather: beating England in their own backyard, like they did in 2022. Here are the major takeaways heading into the home ODI World Cup.

Kranti Goud - the breakout star

It's hard to believe now, but the 21-year-old seamer from Madhya Pradesh, Kranti Goud , wasn't in contention for the national team even as recently as April 2025. She wasn't part of the ODI squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka until an injury forced seam-bowling allrounder Kashvee Gautam out. Goud debuted in the final, where she ended with 0 for 22 in five overs.

Then, when the preliminary squad for the England tour was selected, Goud's name was missing from the original longlist of around 30, who were asked to submit their passports for the UK visa. But when she impressed at the specialised skills camp in Bengaluru, she was a belated addition.

With Renuka Singh and Titas Sadhu injured, Goud came into the ODI series in England knowing she would potentially have to tussle for one bowling spot with Arundhati Reddy, since India had made it clear they were going to go spin-heavy, with Amanjot Kaur the other seamer in the mix.

On Tuesday in Chester-Le-Street, Goud became the youngest India player, at 21 years and 345 days, to take a five-for in a women's ODI, surpassing Jhulan Goswami's record. Goud's nip-backers and the ability to hustle batters made her a challenge for England's batters. Goud's use of slower deliveries and yorkers - like the one she bowled to dismiss Lauren Filer first ball - with England's lower order looking to jailbreak were equally impressive.

Her match haul of 6 for 52, which included a sensational inswinger that cleaned up Tammy Beaumont in the first over, didn't win her the Player-of-the-Match award. That her captain Harmanpreet Kaur dedicated her award to Goud, while handing over a signed match ball with her bowling figures jotted down on it, showed how special the performance was. In a video posted by BCCI, Harmanpreet said: "It's a great achievement for a bowler. We've been dying for a fast bowler like you. Well done, Kranti, you deserve it."

Like her statemate Pooja Vastrakar, Goud has shown all the attributes to be categorised as "fast". Her dismissal of Richa Ghosh at the senior women's one-day final on December 30, 2024 - a game where she picked up four wickets in a match-winning spell - got her noticed. Then when she sent back Meg Lanning at the WPL, Goud truly marked her arrival on the big stage. Four months on, he might have won her ticket to the World Cup.

Harleen Deol (and Pratika Rawal) didn't have that one standout performance that would cement their places in the side • Getty Images

Rawal vs Deol: No clear winner

Pratika Rawal 's solidity at the top of the order helped stitch opening stands of 48 and 64 in the first and third ODIs with Smriti Mandhana, but there was a sense that she missed out on both occasions. Rawal's own scores in the series read: 36, 3 and 26. At a strike rate of nearly 70. Middling, not eye-catching. Rawal's manner of run-accumulation - steady to start with and playing catch-up later on - worked against slightly weaker attacks like Ireland and West Indies. It didn't in England.

The pattern was somewhat similar with Harleen Deol , India's No. 3, who made scores of 27, 16 and 45 at a strike rate of 66.16. Deol's string of dots may have also led to Mandhana taking extra risks in the third ODI - she eventually perished in search of a boundary after making 45 in the series decider.

There's the obvious temptation to look at Shafali Verma, for her explosive style of play. While she hasn't been in the ODI mix since October 2024, she is a part of the conversations. If the idea is to have one of Rawal or Deol bat at three, it's likely they will trial there when India play Australia in three ODIs next month, their last set of games before the World Cup.

However, if they are both going to hold on to their current spots, perhaps a conversation on their scoring rate needs to be had.

Harmanpreet Kaur got to her century in just 82 balls in the final ODI • Getty Images

Harmanpreet Kaur is back!

All through the ODI series against Ireland, while the rest of the top order piled on the runs, Harmanpreet was out nursing a niggle. Prior to that, against West Indies, she made three quick starts, but couldn't convert any of them. All told, she hadn't hit an ODI half-century since October 2024, and had averaged 29 in 13 innings coming into the final ODI against England.

On the surface, this wasn't a real concern since the top order was delivering.

But after scores of 17 and 7 in the first two ODIs, the captain needed to step up, and step up she did. Harmanpreet took till her 11th delivery to get off the mark, but looked mostly in control with her shot selection and timing. She even shelved the sweep until after she had passed fifty, and took the attack to the cleaners in typical style - tonking spin, hitting pace down the ground.

Harmanpreet helped overcome the quick dismissal of the openers, steadied the innings with Jemimah Rodrigues, and made up for the middle-overs slowdown. Having underscored the importance of topping 300 in every innings, Harmanpreet had walked the talk in giving their four-pronged spin attack the cushion to choke England.