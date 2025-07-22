Matches (19)
Live
3rd ODI (D/N), Chester-le-Street, July 22, 2025, India Women tour of England
India Women FlagIndia Women
(34.2/50 ov) 169/3
England Women FlagEngland Women

IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.92
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 27/1 (5.40)
Report

India bring Radha Yadav in and bat

England made two changed to their XI - Maia Bouchier and Em Arlott making way for Alice Davidson-Richards and Lauren Filer

Valkerie Baynes
22-Jul-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Radha Yadav dented England's middle order, England vs India, 1st Women's T20I, Nottingham, June 28, 2025

Radha Yadav replaced Arundhati Reddy for India  •  Getty Images

Toss India chose to bat vs England
India have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against England at Chester-le-Street with the series level at 1-1.
With play set to begin under overcast skies, Harmanpreet Kaur said, upon winning a toss for the first time all tour, that she wanted to give her four-pronged spin attack something to defend.
Radha Yadav comes into the India side to bolster their spin department, replacing Arundhati Reddy.
England made two changes, swapping out batter Maia Bouchier for Alice Davidson-Richards, who scored a half-century in a losing cause during the first ODI before missing the rain-hit second game won by England. Lauren Filer also comes into the home side for fellow seamer Em Arlott.
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Amy Jones (wk), 3 Emma Lamb, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 DSophia Dunkley, 6 Alice Davidson-Rich, 7 Charlie Dean, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Linsey Smith, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Lauren Bell
India: 1 Pratika Rawal, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 N Sree Charani, 11 Kranti Goud
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Pratika Rawal
caught2633
S Mandhana
caught4554
H Deol
caught4565
H Kaur
not out4049
JI Rodrigues
not out56
Extras(nb 1, w 7)
Total169(3 wkts; 34.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>