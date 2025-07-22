India bring Radha Yadav in and bat
England made two changed to their XI - Maia Bouchier and Em Arlott making way for Alice Davidson-Richards and Lauren Filer
Toss India chose to bat vs England
With play set to begin under overcast skies, Harmanpreet Kaur said, upon winning a toss for the first time all tour, that she wanted to give her four-pronged spin attack something to defend.
Radha Yadav comes into the India side to bolster their spin department, replacing Arundhati Reddy.
England made two changes, swapping out batter Maia Bouchier for Alice Davidson-Richards, who scored a half-century in a losing cause during the first ODI before missing the rain-hit second game won by England. Lauren Filer also comes into the home side for fellow seamer Em Arlott.
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Amy Jones (wk), 3 Emma Lamb, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 DSophia Dunkley, 6 Alice Davidson-Rich, 7 Charlie Dean, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Linsey Smith, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Lauren Bell
India: 1 Pratika Rawal, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 N Sree Charani, 11 Kranti Goud
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo