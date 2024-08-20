Dhananjaya de Silva: Sri Lanka wanted extra warm-up but were denied

Dhananjaya de Silva
, Sri Lanka's captain, has revealed that his team wanted to play more than one warm-up match before their Test series against England but were denied the chance to do so.
Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets
in their four-day, first-class match against an inexperienced England Lions team at New Road last week. They were bowled out for 139 on the opening day but grew into the match, with Nishan Madushka
, Angelo Mathews
and Dhananjaya all scoring second-innings half-centuries.
Eight of the side that will face England at Emirates Old Trafford in Wednesday's first Test were involved, with Kamindu Mendis
, Vishwa Fernando
and Asitha Fernando
due to come into the side. Milan Rathnayake
, the 28-year-old seamer, will make his Test debut at the age of 28 after taking a wicket in each innings against the Lions.
"The conditions are quite different to Asian countries," Dhananjaya said. "We wanted to play a few matches, but that's what we get. We didn't go with the full-strength [team]. We have tried out a few players as well. The result didn't go our way, but we had the preparation, I think. It'll work in this match."
Dhananjaya said he had "no idea" why Sri Lanka's desire for a second warm-up match had been overlooked, but suggested that the schedule was tight ahead of their first Test series of more than two games since 2018. "I have no idea about it," he said. "Maybe because we are playing a three-match series after a long time; maybe that's the reason."
Sri Lanka have not played a Test since April but come into this series after beating India 2-0 in an ODI series
, and have a 100% record in Dhananjaya's three matches as captain. "Our mental state is good," he said. "Yes, we lost the practice match, but that match is there for our training. Within that, we got the preparation we wanted."
He is expecting the weather to play a significant role in the Test match, and hopes that Prabath Jayasuriya
- whom he described as a "world-class spinner" - will play a role later in the match. "From the looks of it, it'll be a rain-affected match," Dhananjaya said. "I thought because of that, it's best to go with three quicks, because we will go in and out of the game."
Dhananjaya made his Test debut immediately after Sri Lanka's most recent Test tour to England in 2016, but will lean on the experience of Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal
and Dimuth Karunaratne
throughout the series. "It's been long since we played here the last time," he said, "but there are a few experienced players… They are sharing the experience with me."