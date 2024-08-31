Alastair Cook hails 'genius' Root after England-record 34th Test hundred

"He is quite simply England's greatest, and it's absolutely right that he should have this record, on his own," Cook, who was England's captain in each of Root's first 53 Tests, said on commentary for the BBC's Test Match Special. "Take it in, Joe. We are watching a genius.

"I don't think there's a batsman that I can remember watching play [who shares] the sense of inevitability about scoring runs that Joe Root gives off. I called it when he was on about 6 today, that he was going to get 100. I know he's in great form, but it's just a pleasure to watch a master, a craftsman at work."

Twin hundreds at Lord's took Root's career aggregate to 12,377 runs, and he needs 96 more runs at The Oval next week to overtake both Kumar Sangakkara and Cook. That would make him the fifth-highest run-scorer in Test history , and England's highest. "He's just got the final one to tick off next week," Cook said. "In this kind of form, there's no reason why he can't."

Root milked Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya during his second hundred of the match, scoring 60 runs off the 59 balls he faced from him. "The spinner was bowling today, and quite honestly, he could have hit him wherever he wanted with absolutely no risk," Cook said. "That is the art of batting: low-risk shots which score you runs."

Cook was in the opposition when a teenaged Root made his List A debut as an 18-year-old in 2009 , making 63 off 95 balls for Yorkshire against Essex. "He couldn't get the ball off the square," Cook recalled. "Everyone said, 'he's a good player', but I didn't see that."

But three years later, Cook was England's Test captain when Root made his international debut in the final match of their 2-1 series win in India. "I saw someone mentally ready to play Test cricket," Cook said. "The only check was when he walked out to bat for the first time, how he would handle it.