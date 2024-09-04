How to get Root out? SL are still searching for answers

Joe Root has scores of 42, 62 not out, 143, and 103 so far in this series. In general, he averages 67.55 against Sri Lanka, having hit 186 and a 228 in his last series against this opposition as well, those mammoth scores coming in Galle.

He sweeps and reverse-sweeps well, tends to be proactive against the seamers, and on the occasions in which he chooses to defend, has one of the best techniques in the game.

It is no surprise, that in the approach to the third Test, much of Sri Lanka's team discussion has centred around this question: "How do we get Root out?"

According to senior batter and former captain Dimuth Karunaratne , Sri Lanka have rifled through several plans to Root already, but have been forced to go back to square one by Root's consistent excellence in this series. They are brainstorming again.

"We've tried a few things against Joe but they were always unsuccessful," Karunaratne said. "I think the turning points in the matches have been those Joe Root innings. Even when we've played at Galle, he's hit big runs, but the batters around him haven't scored as heavily. We really need to minimise the runs he's scoring."

Homework for Sri Lanka's bowlers is likely to have been dominated by watching replays of Root bat, with analysis of the likeliest strategies that will bring about his dismissal.

"We need to look at his past performances more closely, see where he's got out, and what kinds of things we can do on these pitches. We need to make a new plan based on that."

Counterintuitively, Karunaratne thinks perhaps this can come about by attacking him less.

"Maybe sometimes we attack him too much and he takes advantage of that. Some players don't like it when we ask them to be less aggressive. Sometimes boring batters out can also be a tactic."

Sri Lanka's other major problem, however, has been the failure of their senior batters, who between them have produced six fifties in 16 combined innings. Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dhananjaya de Silva - have all had a fifty-plus score, and yet have not made significant impressions.

"The seniors have talked a lot about how to perform and ease the pressure on the juniors. The juniors have been doing well, especially Kamindu Mendis. Some people adapt very fast to conditions and some struggle. That's the way the game is. Every game is quite tough."

For Karunaratne, the fact that Root has scored 153 more runs than the next-best England batter, is proof that batting has been difficult.