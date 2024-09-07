More bad-light farce at The Oval as Chris Woakes is forced to bowl spin mid-over

After an opening day dominated by a lengthy delay for bad light, the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval plumbed farcical new depths on the second afternoon, when Chris Woakes was forced to bowl spin midway through an over, due to the on-field umpires' concerns about the deteriorating conditions.

The incident occurred two balls into the seventh over of Sri Lanka's innings, moments after they lost their first wicket when Dimuth Karunaratne was run out for 9 by Olly Stone's direct hit from the covers.

Kusal Mendis came in at No. 3 to face his first ball, but with an increase in cloud cover between deliveries, Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney decreed it was now too dark for quick bowling, albeit Woakes' average speed in this Test match has been in the region of 80mph.

The decision was met with a chorus of boos from a capacity Oval crowd, as well as bemusement in the commentary box. Michael Atherton declared on Sky Sports that "the game's gone mad" as Woakes served up a first-ball long-hop that Mendis pulled to deep midwicket for a single, then added "oh, that's filth" as Woakes' next delivery pitched three feet outside off stump.

Joe Root reacted with an amused raise of the eyebrows, while Ben Stokes - on the England balcony - gesticulated his disbelief before turning to walk into the dressing room.

A third-ball long-hop was then dragged for four by Pathum Nissanka, meaning that the interlude cost England six runs from four balls. The farce was then compounded moments later, when the cloud cover rolled away, and Gus Atkinson, England's fastest bowler on show, was permitted to continue after a subsequent light-meter reading.

It was the third time in as many Tests that Ollie Pope, England's stand-in captain, had been required to make a decision about how England responded to the umpires' concerns. At Old Trafford, he had chosen to stay on in gloomy conditions, bowling 12 consecutive overs of spin that arguably allowed Sri Lanka to recover from a nadir of 113 for 7 to reach 236. At Lord's, on the other hand, he chose to take his players off early rather than risk wasting the new ball, a decision that brought strong condemnation from England's former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

According to Law 2.7.1, which pertains to bad light and other weather-related issues, "it is solely for the umpires together to decide whether either conditions of ground, weather or light or exceptional circumstances mean that it would be dangerous or unreasonable for play to take place".

However, the law subsequently adds: "Conditions shall not be regarded as either dangerous or unreasonable merely because they are not ideal."

The Woakes incident followed on from a frustrating opening day of the contest, which featured a near three-hour delay from 12.18pm to 3.10pm, in which barely a drop of rain fell but a dense layer of cloud cover prevented a resumption. Play was then suspended again at 5.54pm, and abandoned shortly before 6.30pm, with just 44.1 of the day's scheduled 90 overs possible.

Speaking at the close of the opening day, however, Ben Duckett defended the decision, and argued that England's batting - led by his 86 from 79 balls and a first home-ground century for Pope - had given the fans their money's worth.