England remain cautious over Jofra Archer's workload for Australia ODIs

England will continue to take a cautious approach to Jofra Archer 's workloads during their five upcoming ODIs against Australia, after he bowled just 3.3 overs across the drawn, rain-affected T20I series.

Archer has been steadily eased back into international cricket this year, playing two T20Is against Pakistan in May before featuring in all eight of England's matches at June's T20 World Cup. He did not play at all for Sussex in the second half of the Blast group stages and was managed carefully through the Hundred, twice being rested to the frustration of Southern Brave captain James Vince.

Since the end of the Hundred, he has played two matches: one for Sussex in the quarter-final of the T20 Blast, and the other for England in their defeat at the Utilita Bowl on Wednesday night. He was rested for Friday night's game in Cardiff and would have played in Sunday's series decider had it not been washed out by the Manchester rain.

He has proved why England have invested so heavily in him, since his comeback from the back and elbow issues that have kept him on the sidelines for so long. He was their joint-highest wicket-taker at June's World Cup, and on Wednesday night provided a reminder of his skills at the death, clean-bowling Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett in successive balls.

Archer is in England's 15-man squad for the five-match ODI series which starts in Nottingham on Thursday, though may be rested for one or two of them. He has not played a 50-over game in the last 18 months and while he retains long-term ambitions to play red-ball cricket, he has not played a first-class match since May 2021.

"Jofra will have to be managed throughout the series," Jos Buttler told Sky Sports on Sunday. "He's played a really good stint now of T20 cricket, but obviously you can only bowl four overs in there. There's a jump in intensity getting loads up to taking full part in an ODI - and of course, as an England fan, to push those loads up hopefully to get back into the Test arena as well."

Marcus Trescothick , England's interim coach, said that Archer was "comfortable" with the ECB's long-term plan to manage his workload. "He knows the plan," Trescothick said. "It's discussed long in advance of picking the team on each day. We know what we're doing with him, and where we're going. He's comfortable: he knows what he's doing.

"That's a bigger structure, in terms of what we're trying to do with Jofra. You come into the series knowing what we've got and what we can do with him. That's an agreed plan between the coaches, directors, physios and all the different people. We'll still be managing him [in the ODIs] - exactly the same thing."

Trescothick will be part of all three of England's tours pre-Christmas, as an assistant coach for the Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand, and continuing to deputise for Brendon McCullum during the white-ball tour of the Caribbean in November. "It's going to be slightly abbreviated, but I'll be popping into all of them," he said.

He said that his manner as a coach has been informed by his experience working with McCullum, which he hopes will allow for a smooth transition when McCullum takes charge across formats from January. "I'm directing it in a way that I know will be very similar to when he comes in," Trescothick said. "He'll talk the same way, manage in the same fashion, and debrief in the same way.