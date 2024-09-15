Matches (13)
England vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Manchester, ENG v AUS, Sep 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Manchester, September 15, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PD Salt
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 161.43 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 196 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 159.34 SR
TM Head
10 M • 391 Runs • 43.44 Avg • 188.88 SR
JP Inglis
5 M • 209 Runs • 69.67 Avg • 181.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 18 SR
JC Archer
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.91 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 16 SR
MP Stoinis
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 11.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Phil Salt † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2852
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
Match days15 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia in England News

Livingstone and Bethell star as England level T20I series

Jake Fraser-McGurk hit a maiden half-century and Matt Short bagged five but Australia couldn't defend 193

Does England-Australia allrounder-fest point way to T20's future?

The proliferation of multi-skilled players reflects a growing trend in the shortest format

Liam Livingstone embraces veteran status and targets ODI comeback

Promising allround display comes after promotion to No.4 for series against Australia

Matthew Short makes his case to be Warner's successor

Short says he is intent on claiming a permanent opening spot ahead of Fraser-McGurk after blasting 41 off 26 in a match-winning opening stand with Head

Bartlett suffers side strain, Dwarshuis called in as cover for ODIs

Bartlett's tour appears to be over after suffering a side strain in his fourth over in Southampton with Dwarshuis flying to the UK but not officially added to the ODI squad

