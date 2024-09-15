Matches (13)
England vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Manchester, ENG v AUS, Sep 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
W
L
L
W
Australia
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 161.43 SR
10 M • 196 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 159.34 SR
AUS10 M • 391 Runs • 43.44 Avg • 188.88 SR
AUS5 M • 209 Runs • 69.67 Avg • 181.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 18 SR
ENG9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.91 SR
AUS10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 16 SR
AUS9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.13 Econ • 11.83 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2852
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|15 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
