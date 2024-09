The T20I decider between England and Australia in Manchester was washed out, meaning attention swiftly turned to the start of the five-match ODI series between the teams. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew McGlashan and Matt Roller to discuss impressive performances from Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Matt Short, as well as look forward to Harry Brook's England captaincy debut, and wonder whether 19-year-old Mahli Beardman could make a surprise debut.