IRE Women vs ENG Women, 2nd T20I at Dublin, IRE Women vs ENG Wome, Sep 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Dublin, September 15, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
W
W
L
L
W
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 371 Runs • 41.22 Avg • 134.9 SR
IRE-W10 M • 239 Runs • 34.14 Avg • 104.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 13.28 SR
IRE-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 15.5 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|15 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ireland Women vs England Women News
Ireland women seek to keep the buzz going after thrilling victory over England
Stand-in captain Lewis targets 2-0 win after coming through in final-ball ODI triumph
Aimee Maguire, Gaby Lewis star as Ireland cling on in thriller
Hosts prevail in thrilling finish despite Mady Villiers' heroic final over
Tammy Beaumont's 150* leads England to massive win over Ireland
Visitors win by 275 runs after Ireland are bowled out for 45
Kate Cross stars with bat and ball in four-wicket England win
Orla Prendergast's 76 underpins Ireland innings but England side featuring five debutants get home