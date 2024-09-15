Rain forces England-Australia T20I decider to be abandoned

England vs Australia - Match abandoned

The forecast for Manchester wasn't wrong as steady rain from early in the day forced the deciding T20I to be abandoned shortly after 4pm on a bleak Sunday. It meant England and Australia shared the spoils after the visitors were convincing winners in Southampton before England responded with a fine chase in Cardiff.

It was expected the two teams would recall key fast bowlers for this game: Jofra Archer and Josh Hazlewood had both been rested in Cardiff, and Australia left with only 11 players to select from with Mitchell Marsh ill. However, conditions meant XIs never got close to being named.

For Australia, it completed a run of six T20Is which began in Scotland where they won 3-0 and Marsh was pleased with the opportunities presented to younger players with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Cooper Connolly both handed debuts.

"Would have been nice to finish off with deciding match today but thought both teams played some really good cricket throughout and we move onto the one-day series," he said. "We started in Scotland as a T20 group and knew young guys would get an opportunity throughout and thought we gave guys different roles in all five games we had and it's been really pleasing."

England captain Phil Salt was delighted with the response of his team after the opening loss in Southampton with Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell putting together a matchwinning stand in the second match.

"Very proud," he said. "As a team when you lose the first one you are always under pressure and the messaging to the boys was when we get pushed back we come back hard and that's what we did through that partnership in Cardiff with Livi and Beth. So really pleased with the way we responded but just disappointed we couldn't get on today."

The focus will now turn to the five-match ODI series - and the forecast is much more promising - which starts on Thursday in Nottingham. England have named Harry Brook as captain in place of the injured Jos Buttler while Australia will be able to call on Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc who have arrived for the 50-over games.