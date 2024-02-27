Eoin Morgan succeeds Charlotte Edwards as PCA president

Eoin Morgan , England's World Cup-winning captain, has been appointed as the new President of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Morgan, 37, captained England to victory in the 2019 World Cup and retired in 2022 after more than 350 international appearances across formats. He will succeed the outgoing president Charlotte Edwards, to become the role's tenth incumbent.

During his time as England captain, Morgan sat on the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) Management Board.

"Having been a PCA member for 19 years, it gives me an overwhelming sense of gratitude and honour to be provided this prestigious opportunity," Morgan said.

"As we navigate through an ever-changing landscape of cricket, the role of the PCA is even more critical. We must ensure that the organisation adapts and innovates to safeguard the evolving needs of our players, to enable them to thrive on and off the field.

"I am also looking forward to supporting the Professional Cricketers' Trust which has always been close to my heart and will hopefully enable me to give something back to the game."

PCA Chair, James Harris, said: "What Eoin Morgan has achieved for England cricket is indisputable. As a former teammate, Eoin understands the challenges and the opportunities that are ahead of us and I look forward to working with him again."

PCA Chief Executive, Rob Lynch, added: "I would like to congratulate Eoin on his election as PCA President and pay tribute to the outgoing Charlotte Edwards MBE for her work over the last three years.

"I have personally known Eoin for many years and have been inspired by his leadership, calming influence and knowledge of all aspects of cricket. I very much look forward to seeking his wise counsel as we continue to navigate the changing nature of the game to ensure the player voice is represented in the many debates that lie ahead.