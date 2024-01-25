ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's T20 leagues batting nominees: Roy sets PSL ablaze, Gill downs Mumbai Indians

Four days after scoring a match-winning hundred against Adelaide Strikers, Smith repeated the feat against Thunder, reaching the milestone off 56 balls again, but going on to hit another 25 runs off his final ten balls. He got off the mark with a four through point and kept the momentum going. In the tenth over, he pulled a six deep into the stands right after the ball was changed when the seam came undone. He got a life on 51 when Usman Qadir dropped a return catch, and later hurt the bowler some more by hitting him ten rows into the stands to get to his hundred. Smith's knock was his career best and the biggest individual T20 score made at the SCG.