ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's T20I bowling nominees: Khaka and Ismail's sweet semi song, and Shorna stuns SA
Two performances from one World Cup semi-final make it to our shortlist
3 for 18 vs South Africa
World Cup, Cape Town
South Africa had chugged along to 44 for 1 in seven overs chasing 130 when left-arm spinner Ranaweera was brought on. She played on the patience of Marizanne Kapp before dismissing her on the third ball of the over - a mistimed heave to wide mid-on. In her next over she looped one further up to Laura Wolvaardt and had her top-edge a sweep. With South Africa needing 20 off 12, Sri Lanka yet again turned to Ranaweera, who got Sune Luus stumped and gave away only seven off the over - a run-out and a misfielded four included.
5 for 12 vs New Zealand
World Cup, Paarl
A few days before the start of the World Cup, Gardner had criticised Cricket Australia's decision to schedule an international match on January 26, Australia Day, a day "of hurt and mourning" for indigenous people, and received backlash for her stance on social media. She was affected by it but channelled it all in a match-winning bowling effort against New Zealand, picking up her first international five-for. Gardner was the seventh bowler used and she picked up five of the last six wickets to fall and New Zealand went from 51 for 4 to 76 all out.
4 for 29 vs England
World Cup semi-final, Cape Town
Khaka's first two overs had gone for 22 runs. England needed 81 off the last ten when she was called back again and she went on to pick up four of the six wickets that fell in the second half of England's innings. The most important was the one of Danni Wyatt, who flicked a length ball on the pads only to be intercepted by Tazmin Brits at short fine leg. Khaka then struck three times in the 18th over to quell any chance of an England comeback.
3 for 27 vs England
World Cup semi-final, Cape Town
England needed 13 off the final over with Heather Knight in the middle. Ismail speared a length ball angling in to Knight to clean her up and strike a decisive blow. Earlier, at the start of the chase, Ismail bowled in the high 120s and took two wickets for two runs in a powerplay over, getting Sophia Dunkley caught at midwicket before bouncing Alice Capsey out. She was the fire that kept South Africa's maiden title hopes alive.
5 for 28 vs South Africa
first T20I, Benoni
Shorna's maiden international five-for helped Bangladesh stun South Africa for only the second time in women's T20Is. The 16-year-old legspinning-allrounder first struck in her second over, dismissing Sune Luus. Then with South Africa needing 27 off 17, she got rid of a set Anneke Bosch for 67 and had Nondumiso Shangase stumped three balls later. She picked up two wickets off two balls in the last over to cap it all, as South Africa lost 6 for 27 in a dramatic collapse.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo