ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's T20I bowling nominees: Khaka and Ismail's sweet semi song, and Shorna stuns SA

South Africa had chugged along to 44 for 1 in seven overs chasing 130 when left-arm spinner Ranaweera was brought on. She played on the patience of Marizanne Kapp before dismissing her on the third ball of the over - a mistimed heave to wide mid-on. In her next over she looped one further up to Laura Wolvaardt and had her top-edge a sweep. With South Africa needing 20 off 12, Sri Lanka yet again turned to Ranaweera, who got Sune Luus stumped and gave away only seven off the over - a run-out and a misfielded four included.