ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's T20I batting nominees: Mooney trots, Matthews gallops

An upset win for Sri Lanka was completed by the bowlers but it was Athapaththu, the captain, who set it up. She hit their first boundary when she slashed Marizanne Kapp through cover in the fourth over. Sri Lanka only made 28 in the powerplay, and were on 45 at the halfway mark. Athapaththu then struck three consecutive fours off Nadine de Klerk in the 11th over, and repeated the dose in the 16th. She eventually was out in a two-wicket Kapp over, but had managed to help Sri Lanka to a score that proved just enough in the end.