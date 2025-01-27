ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's debutant nominees: Seven sensations
Our nominees shortlist is full of young men who made prodigious starts in 2024
Tests: 4 wickets at 40.25 (2 innings)
ODIs: 21 wickets at 13.57 (11 innings)
Eighteen-year-old Ghazanfar is a tearaway spinner with two three-wicket hauls, a five-for, and a six-for in his first 11 ODIs. The 6 for 26 dramatically derailed Bangladesh's chase (they fell from 120 for 2 to 143 all out in Sharjah) to give Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the series. His 5 for 33 against Zimbabwe included the openers and tail, and it sealed a series win. And he took 3 for 20, including the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne, to flatten South Africa's middle order in the first match of a series Afghanistan memorably won.
Tests: 202 runs at 40.40; 6 catches, 2 stumpings (6 innings)
Jurel first impressed in the IPL but he found his way into the India team in Tests. With Rishabh Pant out injured and KS Bharat not among the runs, Jurel was called up for the series against England as wicketkeeper-batter. In his second match, in Ranchi, India were in trouble at 177 for 7 in response to England's 353, but Jurel batted with the tail and made 90 to reduce India's deficit to 46. He then steered them home in the fourth innings with an unbeaten 39 from another sticky situation to pick up his first Player-of-the-Match award.
Tests: 260 runs at 52 (6 innings); 3 wickets at 25.66 (2 innings)
ODIs: 167 runs at 27.83 (7 innings); 4 wickets at 36 (6 innings)
T20Is: 173 runs at 167.96 SR (6 innings)
At 11, Barbados-born Bethell was told he was better than Brian Lara at the same age… by Brian Lara. The potential was unmissable, and he lived up to it when he hit the big time - be it with his takedown of Adam Zampa in only his second game for England, or his three fifties in as many Tests as the newly anointed No. 3, having made his Test debut in New Zealand with only 20 first-class games behind him. His skills and temperament have impressed his captain Ben Stokes and former England captain Alastair Cook. Bethell can also chip in with the ball, as evidenced by his three wickets in Tests and four in ODIs so far.
Tests: 20 wickets at 36.55 (11 innings)
ODIs: 4 wickets at 31.50 (3 innings)
Rana promised raw pace and delivered it when he scorched onto the Test scene. He took five wickets in his debut Test, against Sri Lanka, though he conceded over a run a ball. He added control and came into his own in his third Test, in Rawalpindi, with four wickets in the second innings, including those of Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood for 41 runs among the three of them. That performance helped Bangladesh win their first ever Test series against Pakistan. Rana's five-for in Kingston later in the year helped Bangladesh beat West Indies for the first time in Tests since 2009.
Tests: 294 runs at 49, 3 wickets at 49.33 (7 innings)
T20Is: 90 runs at 180 SR, 3 wickets at 7.88 econ (3 innings)
In Australia late last year, Reddy brought to life his dream and that of his father, who sacrificed his job for his son's cricketing prospects. His hundred took India to the relative safety of 369 after they were 221 for 7 at the MCG. He was the fourth-highest run-getter in that series. The flair and freedom in the 21-year-old's batting was on full display earlier in the year, in just his second T20I, where he smashed 74 off 34 balls, with four fours and seven sixes, against Bangladesh. Reddy also took three wickets in Tests and T20Is in 2024, staking a claim as an allrounder.
ODIs: 6 wickets at 16.83 (4 innings)
T20Is: 17 wickets at 7.43 econ (12 innings)
At 31, Baartman is a late bloomer, but in his first year in international cricket, he was good enough to break into South Africa's T20 World Cup squad, which made it to the final. He defended seven runs in a thrilling final over against Nepal in New York in that tournament, and in all, went wicketless in only two of his first 12 T20Is. He also has four ODI wickets in three games and is moving up South Africa's bowling ranks as a death-overs bowler under the eye of white-ball coach Rob Walter.
Tests: 29 wickets at 26.75 (15 innings)
T20Is: 10 wickets at 9.67 econ (9 innings)
Joseph provided flashes of old-time West Indian prowess in the by now legendary win at the Gabba; his inspired 7 for 68 led the visitors to their first Test win on Australian soil in over 25 years. After taking 13 wickets in the two games of that series, his returns were somewhat middling; he battled injury and couldn't quite find his rhythm in England. However, he bounced back in West Indies' home season, against South Africa and Bangladesh, taking 12 wickets in three games at 24.33. His T20I high point was five wickets across two matches against South Africa in Tarouba in August in the 3-0 clean sweep.
Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo