ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's debutant nominees: Seven sensations

At 11, Barbados-born Bethell was told he was better than Brian Lara at the same age… by Brian Lara. The potential was unmissable, and he lived up to it when he hit the big time - be it with his takedown of Adam Zampa in only his second game for England , or his three fifties in as many Tests as the newly anointed No. 3, having made his Test debut in New Zealand with only 20 first-class games behind him. His skills and temperament have impressed his captain Ben Stokes and former England captain Alastair Cook . Bethell can also chip in with the ball, as evidenced by his three wickets in Tests and four in ODIs so far.