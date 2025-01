ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's ODI batting nominees: Athapaththu's power, Harmanpreet's force

Prendergast had never scored more than 71 in an ODI before this match but had plenty of time and opportunity with Ireland on 69 for 2 in chase of 261. She had a set Amy Hunter to partner first up but after Hunter's dismissal in the 26th over, Prendergast got little support from the lower order and had to almost singlehandedly bat Ireland to a fine win. They needed 30 off the last three overs and Prendergast scored 16 runs off Kavisha Dilhari's 48th, also bringing up her century, to put Ireland within touching distance of the target. Her innings gave Ireland their first victory against Sri Lanka in five attempts . It was also the second highest while batting at four or lower in a women's ODI chase and it gave Ireland their highest successful chase in the format. They went on to win the series 2-1.