ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's ODI batting nominees: Athapaththu's power, Harmanpreet's force

In a rain-affected game, South Africa's premier allrounder starred with bat and ball to deliver their first win against Australia in an ODI by 84 runs. After losing the first match of the series by eight wickets, with 31 overs remaining, South Africa were in a spot of bother in the second when Kapp walked in with the score on 71 for 3 in the 16th over. She faced seven dot balls before showing her intent with a loft over long-off for four. That was the first of 12 boundaries in an innings dominated by aggressive strokeplay. She was dropped on 37 and 45 and interrupted by rain twice. Kapp's fifty came off 61 balls and she finished with a strike rate of 86.2 to take South Africa to a match-winning total.