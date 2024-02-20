Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Hayley Matthews and Pat Cummins win ESPNcricinfo awards for 2023
Six Australians, three Indians, three West Indians and two South Africans win honours
India and Australia, the finalists in the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship, dominate the men's categories in the 17th edition of ESPNcricinfo's Awards.
Travis Head won the Test batting award for his defining 163 in the WTC final win at The Oval. He also made a century in the World Cup final, but lost in that category to a knock so unbelievable, it would have won the ODI batting award even if it had come in a dead rubber - Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out, which rescued Australia from 91 for 7 in their World Cup match against Afghanistan, and secured them a position in the semi-final.
The men's ODI bowling award went to another World Cup special - Mohammed Shami's seven-for that knocked over New Zealand and put India in the final.
India's home record in the last decade in Tests, has been phenomenal. They have lost only three of 46 matches they have played between 2013 and 2023. One of those defeats came at the hands of Nathan Lyon, the winner of the Test bowling award for his suffocating 8 for 64 in Australia's nine-wicket win in Indore.
Pat Cummins missed the Indore Test because of a bereavement, but he was chosen as the Captain of the Year for leading Australia to the WTC and World Cup titles, a 2-2 Ashes retention in England, and a home series win against Pakistan.
The men's T20I batting award went to Suryakumar Yadav for a second year in a row, this time for his 112 at a strike rate of nearly 220, against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up the men's T20I bowling award for his series-clinching 5 for 40 in Johannesburg. At the start of the 19th over, South Africa needed 35 to win. Joseph removed Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen and Wayne Parnell to hand West Indies a huge advantage going into the final six balls.
Two other Australians featured in our awards for last year: in new categories introduced for women's T20 leagues, which covered performances in the WBBL, the WCPL, the WPL and the Women's Hundred. Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris won the batting award after breaking the record for the highest score in WBBL history - in a big win over Perth Scorchers.
Adelaide Strikers legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington snagged the bowling award for her performance in the WBBL final in which she defended 13 runs in the final over.
The women's ODI awards went to the big-hitting Chamari Athapaththu, for her 140 not out in Galle to secure Sri Lanka's first bilateral series win over New Zealand, and to medium-pacer Marufa Akter for her four wickets that helped Bangladesh get their first ODI win over India.
In 2023, South Africa Women got to the T20 World Cup final - a first for the national team across men's and women's formats - and a performance that was instrumental in getting them there was fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka's 4 for 29 in the semi-final against England in Cape Town - our women's T20I bowling award winner.
Another South African picked up the Debutant of the Year award - 23-year-old Gerald Coetzee, who had a stellar World Cup and emerged as one of the team's frontline fast bowlers in the absence of Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala.
The women's T20I batting award went to Hayley Matthews for her stunning assault on Australia in Sydney. Her 132 off 64 balls broke the record for the highest T20I score by a West Indies batter and helped her side pull off the biggest chase in the format.
Performances in ten franchise leagues were under consideration for the men's T20 leagues awards this year: BBL, BPL, SA20, ILT20, PSL, IPL, CPL, LPL, Major League Cricket (MLC), and the Hundred. The batting award in the category went to Nicholas Pooran for his carnage-filled century in the MLC final in which he claimed the records for the tournament's fastest fifty (16 balls), fastest hundred (46 balls) and the highest individual score, fetching the MI franchise their ninth title from ten T20 tournament finals.
Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the T20 leagues bowling award for his 4 for 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, where he stood head and shoulders above the other bowlers in a game where 431 runs were scored.
Netherlands lit up the men's ODI World Cup with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh, but the performance that got them into the tournament - Bas de Leede's century against Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo - won the Associate batting award. Netherlands needed to complete the 278-run chase in 44 overs to better Scotland's net run rate, and de Leede's innings, which included seven fours and five sixes, gave them just the boost they needed.
The Associate bowling award also came in the World Cup Qualifier - medium-pacer Brandon McMullen's maiden five-for, which handed Scotland a narrow win over Ireland.
Bas de LeedeTravis HeadMohammed ShamiGlenn MaxwellAyabonga KhakaGerald CoetzeeNathan LyonHayley MatthewsPat CumminsNicholas PooranSuryakumar YadavBrandon McMullenAlzarri JosephGrace HarrisAmanda-Jade WellingtonChamari AthapaththuMarufa AkterYuzvendra ChahalSouth Africa WomenScotlandNetherlandsAustralia WomenBangladesh WomenWest Indies WomenSri Lanka WomenBangladeshSri LankaIndiaWest IndiesSouth AfricaAustralia