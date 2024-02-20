Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Hayley Matthews and Pat Cummins win ESPNcricinfo awards for 2023

The winners

Men's Test batting: Travis Head 163 vs India

Men's Test bowling: Nathan Lyon 8 for 64 vs India

Men's ODI batting: Glenn Maxwell 201 not out vs Afghanistan

Men's ODI bowling: Mohammed Shami 7 for 57 vs New Zealand

Men's T20I batting: Suryakumar Yadav 112 not out vs Sri Lanka

Men's T20I bowling: Alzarri Joseph 5 for 40 vs South Africa

Men's T20 leagues batting: Nicholas Pooran 137 not out vs Seattle Orcas

Men's T20 leagues bowling: Yuzvendra Chahal 4 for 29 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Women's ODI batting: Chamari Athapaththu 140 not out vs New Zealand

Women's ODI bowling: Marufa Akter 4 for 29 vs India

Women's T20I batting: Hayley Matthews 132 vs Australia

Women's T20I bowling: Ayabonga Khaka 4 for 29 vs England

Women's T20 leagues batting: Grace Harris 136 not out vs Perth Scorchers

Women's T20 leagues bowling: Amanda-Jade Wellington 3 for 16 vs Brisbane Heat

Associate batting: Bas de Leede 123 vs Scotland

Associate bowling: Brandon McMullen 5 for 34 vs Ireland

Debutant of the year: Gerald Coetzee

Captain of the year: Pat Cummins