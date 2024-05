The not-a-no-ball to Kohli, Starc's beauty, and a Bumrah toe-crusher

When you play for as long as Mitchell Starc has, and you are the kind of bowler he is - full, fast, direct - there is bound to be a highlights reel of damaged stumps long enough for a web-series episode. You could narrow it down to the first blows of big matches, and you will still have enough. The yorker to Brendon McCullum in the first over of the 2015 World Cup final at a packed MCG is difficult to beat for an occasion, but the ball to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in the IPL final was a better delivery . It angled into the pads, pitched on leg, swung late and seamed a touch, squared up the left-hand batter, went past the outside edge and took the top of off. The length was just perfect: full enough to hit the highest part of the wicket, but still not something you stride forward to.