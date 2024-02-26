Explainer: What does the path to the 2027 ODI World Cup look like?

Fourteen teams will make the cut for the tournament, but it's a long, meandering road for those outside the top-ranked sides

Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are almost certain to make the final 14, with South Africa and Zimbabwe coming in as hosts • Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

The road to the next fifty-over World Cup started in Kirtipur last week with the first of 24 triangular series in the Cricket World Cup League 2. The 2027 tournament, scheduled for October-November, is an expanded event and will see 14 teams competing in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia over 54 matches with some taking a scenic route to the main event. It's a long road and we'll take you on it here:

Who qualifies automatically for the 2027 tournament ?

Two of the three co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe, as well as eight of the other ten top-ranked teams on the ICC's ODI rankings. Currently, those are: India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, though that may change as we get closer to the event.

What about the third co-host?

That's Namibia, who are ranked 16th in ODIs and will have to go through the qualification pathway. Should they not make it to the tournament, we could have a scenario where matches are played in Namibia, but Namibia are not involved in the tournament. And that would be the first time that one of the host nations does not have a representative at a World Cup.

Okay, so what do Namibia have to do to make sure they get to the World Cup?

This is where it gets tricky. Namibia are part of World Cup Cricket League 2, an eight-team competition that runs over the next three years. The teams that finish in the top four of that competition will go through to the World Cup Qualifier.

The remaining four will be involved in a playoff tournament with the top two teams from the Challenge League, essentially the third division. These teams will then play a mini-tournament called the World Cup Qualifier Playoff (format to be determined) and the top four will advance to the World Cup Qualifier, from which four teams will advance in turn to the World Cup. That means teams in League 2 have two opportunities to get to the qualifier while also opening up the possibility that a team lower down could earn a place at the main event.

So who plays in League 2 and how does it work?

We already know Namibia are in League 2. They are joined by Netherlands, who are the only team from the now-defunct World Cup Super League (and were also the only Associate nation in that league), Scotland, UAE, USA, Nepal and Oman - all of whom were part of the World Cup Qualifiers last year - as well as Canada, who were promoted from the Challenge League.

In total, these eight teams will play nine triangular series where each team plays four matches each - 36 games in all per team, a total of 144 ODIs - between now and December 2026.

Netherlands have more than a few stars in their ranks, including (from left) Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek and Max O'Dowd, from the last World Cup • Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

Who are some of the players to watch for in League 2

Netherlands captured everyone's attention with the likes of Bas de Leede (ESPNcricinfo's Netherlands captured everyone's attention with the likes of Bas de Leede (ESPNcricinfo's Associate batter of the year ), Logan van Beek and Max O'Dowd, there are loads of others to look out for.

Scotland allrounder Brandon McMullen, who was their leading run-scorer and joint leading wicket-taker at last year's World Cup Qualifier, is a player for the future. Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus has led his team inspirationally to the Super 12s of the 2021 T20 World Cup and will be in charge at this year's tournament, where you will also see Nepal, whose opener batter Kushal Bhurtel oozes class.

Omani left-arm seamer Bilal Khan made waves at last year's World Cup Qualifier with 14 wickets. From UAE, 18-year old UAE allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan has shown talent with his left-arm spin and decent strike rate and the USA have a selection of fiery quicks, led by Saurabh Netravalkar to keep an eye on. Newly promoted Canada regained ODI status last year and will showcase a host of new talent.

And who plays in the Challenge League and how does that work?

There are 12 teams in this league and some of them are being determined as we speak, with tournaments currently being held in Malaysia and Vanuatu and scheduled to conclude on March 3.

For now, Papua New Guinea, Jersey, Denmark, Hong Kong, Kenya, Qatar, Singapore and Uganda are confirmed in the Challenge League. Four out of Bermuda, Italy, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Tanzania and Vanuatu will complete the line-up.

Once that is decided, the Challenge League teams will be divided into two pools of six and each will play three round-robin tournaments over the cycle for a total of 90 matches. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the World Cup Qualifier.

And once we finally get to the World Cup Qualifier, how will that work?

Ten teams will duke it out - the ones ranked 11th and 12th (in other words those Full Members who miss out on automatic qualification), four from League 2 and four from the Challenge League. Of those, four will advance to the 2027 World Cup.